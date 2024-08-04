The new immersive theater show, “Life and Trust,” took the spotlight this week in the Financial District, drawing in a crowd of both celebrities and fans alike. This show, created by the same production company behind the successful “Sleep No More,” is set to captivate audiences with its Faustian tale of a banking tycoon during the Great Depression.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, “Life and Trust” requires audience members to physically follow the action across six subterranean floors of a skyscraper in the Financial District. The opening night was a star-studded affair, with celebrities such as Murray Hill, Bridget Everett, Lorna Luft, David Byrne, Darren Aronofsky, Gina Gershon, Joel Grey, Ira Glass, and Rachel Antonoff in attendance.

One memorable moment from the opening night was when a group of audience members got stuck behind a celebrity encounter on one of the staircases, causing them to lose track of the plot until an impatient first-nighter urged them to move along. Comedian Jackie Hoffman was reportedly amused by a particularly steamy scene between a cowboy and a man dressed as a horse, making a witty remark about the situation.

The show also featured a homoerotic boxing match, adding an extra layer of intrigue and intensity to the performance. Among the other guests spotted at the event were Danya Taymor, Amber Ardolino, Daniel K. Isaac, Claybourne Elder, and Montego Glover. With such a star-studded opening night, “Life and Trust” is poised to become another hit for the team at Emursive.