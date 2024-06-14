Liam Gallagher recently paid tribute to Dave Grohl during his London show by performing ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ and dedicating the song to the Foo Fighters frontman. The concert took place at The O2 Arena, where Grohl was in attendance with his daughters, Violet and Harper.

This special moment was captured in fan-shot videos, showing Grohl enjoying the performance and raising his pint in the air. The two musicians have a history of collaboration, with Grohl co-writing and playing drums on Gallagher’s 2022 single ‘Everything’s Electric’.

In a previous interview, Grohl praised Gallagher as one of the few remaining rock stars, highlighting his talent and charisma on stage. Gallagher, in turn, expressed admiration for Grohl’s musical prowess, calling him the most inspiring musician today.

The camaraderie between the two artists was further showcased when Gallagher joined Foo Fighters on stage for a performance at a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins. This collaboration solidified their mutual respect and admiration for each other’s work.

Gallagher is currently on tour, performing ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full and revisiting tracks from that era. He has upcoming dates in Manchester, Glasgow, and Dublin, with plans to headline Reading & Leeds 2024. Additionally, there are talks of a possible ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ 30th-anniversary tour in 2025.

On the other hand, Foo Fighters are gearing up for their UK stadium tour, starting in Manchester and culminating in Birmingham. The band’s energetic live performances are highly anticipated, promising an electrifying experience for fans.

As Gallagher and Grohl continue to captivate audiences with their music, their friendship and mutual admiration serve as a testament to the enduring power of rock ‘n’ roll. The bond between these iconic musicians transcends boundaries, uniting fans across generations in a shared love for timeless music.