Liam Gallagher celebrated the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s debut album, ‘Definitely Maybe’, with a nostalgic and energetic performance. Despite Noel Gallagher’s absence, the songs still resonated with the audience, proving that they are timeless anthems that do not require their maker to shine. Liam’s passionate delivery and commitment to the music kept the spirit of Oasis alive throughout the night.

The concert was filled with iconic props and visuals that paid homage to the band’s history, including references to the album cover photo shoot and the band’s rock’n’roll aesthetic. While the lack of surprises in the setlist allowed for a focus on the music itself, Liam did take a moment to acknowledge his brother Noel and their complicated relationship.

Through songs like ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’, ‘Supersonic’, and ‘Live Forever’, Liam captured the essence of Oasis’s rebellious spirit and the longing for something more. However, it was his rendition of ‘Half the World Away’, traditionally sung by Noel, that truly struck a chord with the audience. The emotional performance felt like a tribute to the distance between the two brothers and the bond that still lingers despite their differences.

Overall, Liam Gallagher’s performance was a testament to the enduring legacy of Oasis and their music. As fans reminisced about the 90s and the impact of Oasis on their lives, the concert served as a reminder of the power of music to transcend time and bring people together. Despite the tensions between the Gallagher brothers, the music of Oasis continues to unite and inspire audiences around the world.