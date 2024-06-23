Liam Gallagher has finally spoken out after rumors surfaced about an Oasis reunion this summer. Reports claimed that the brothers had booked three dates at Wembley Arena for a surprise tour in July. However, Liam, 51, revealed to fans that he has not been informed about any reunion plans with his brother Noel, 57. When asked about the reunion, he simply replied, “Nobody’s told me.” He even joked about getting a new singer like Adam Lambert from Queen.

There has been speculation about a possible comeback tour as relations between the brothers seemed to be improving. It was even reported that they were close to performing together at London stadium in July. Unfortunately, the gigs have been allegedly canceled, leaving fans disappointed. Despite the setback, there is hope that an Oasis reunion might still happen in the future.

Liam and Noel famously had a falling out in 2009, leading to the end of Oasis. Noel quit the band just hours before a scheduled performance, citing an inability to work with his brother. Since then, the brothers have exchanged jabs through interviews and social media. In 2023, Liam announced a major stadium tour where he will perform tracks from Definitely Maybe and other hits, with or without Noel.

Fans were excited about the possibility of the brothers reconciling and reuniting, especially after the news of the Wembley dates. However, it seems that the reunion plans have been put on hold for now. Despite the challenges, Liam remains dedicated to his music and is set to perform at various locations in the UK this summer, including Leeds, Belfast, Glasgow, and Reading. He is also scheduled to perform at Manchester’s Co-Op gig later this month.

While Oasis fans may have to wait a little longer for a reunion, Liam Gallagher continues to keep the spirit of the band alive through his music and performances. Whether or not Noel joins him on stage, Liam is determined to recreate the magic of the first Oasis album for his fans. The journey towards a possible reunion may have hit a roadblock, but the hope for a comeback remains strong among supporters of the iconic band.