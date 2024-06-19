Lenny Kravitz put on an unforgettable performance at the Medialink and iHeart Media’s annual executive dinner held at the Hotel du Cap during Cannes Lions on Tuesday night. The iconic rocker treated the audience to a series of his classic hits, including “American Woman,” “Fly Away,” and “TK421.”

Among the star-studded guests in attendance were Paris Hilton, Carter Reum, Jessica Alba, Jay Shetty, Anthony Anderson, Sophia Bush, and Ashlyn Harris. The event was a glamorous affair with industry insiders and celebrities mingling together to enjoy Kravitz’s electrifying performance.

Kravitz, introduced by iHeart Media CEO Bob Pittman, took the stage in his signature style, wearing leather pants, a netted shirt, and a denim jacket. The 60-year-old musician captivated the audience with his music for about an hour, with notable figures like Kara Swisher, Joanna Coles, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Aaron Levant among the attendees.

The night before Kravitz’s performance, singer Camila Cabello wowed the crowd at L’Ecrin Plage with acoustic renditions of her popular songs, including “I Luv It,” “He Knows,” and “Never Be the Same.” The 27-year-old songstress, who recently debuted a blonde hairstyle inspired by music icons Madonna and David Bowie, shared her creative process and the importance of staying true to herself in the industry.

As the annual advertising festival in Cannes continues to showcase talent and innovation from June 17th to 21st, events like the executive dinner featuring Lenny Kravitz and Camila Cabello’s intimate performance add a touch of glamour and excitement to the festival. The presence of media personalities and celebrities further elevates the experience, creating unforgettable moments for all in attendance.

Cabello’s message of authenticity and self-expression resonated with the audience, emphasizing the importance of staying true to one’s artistic vision while evolving creatively. As the festival progresses, attendees can look forward to more captivating performances, insightful discussions, and opportunities to connect with industry leaders and influencers. Cannes Lions is not only a celebration of advertising and creativity but also a platform for artists like Kravitz and Cabello to share their talents and inspire others in the entertainment industry.