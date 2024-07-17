Dick Van Dyke, the legendary actor, recently shared his heartwarming love story with his wife, Arlene Silver. Despite their 46-year age difference, Van Dyke, 98, and Silver, 52, continue to be deeply in love after 12 years of marriage.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Van Dyke expressed his admiration for Silver, stating that their meeting was fate. The couple first crossed paths in 2006 backstage at the SAG Awards. Van Dyke, who was immediately drawn to Silver, introduced himself, not realizing she was half his age.

Their friendship blossomed over time, with Van Dyke eventually hiring Silver as a makeup artist. Despite initial concerns about their age gap, Silver emphasized that their differences were irrelevant when they were together. She described Van Dyke as a positive, joyful influence who encouraged her to step out of her comfort zone, even getting her to sing in front of a crowd for the first time.

Van Dyke, known for his upbeat personality and love for singing, has found a kindred spirit in Silver. Despite their unconventional romance, the couple’s bond remains strong, with Silver moving in with Van Dyke in 2011 before tying the knot in 2012.

Even at 98, Van Dyke shows no signs of slowing down. The couple was recently seen heading to a workout together, highlighting their commitment to staying active and healthy. Van Dyke’s infectious positivity and zest for life continue to inspire those around him, proving that age is just a number when it comes to love and happiness.