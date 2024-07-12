The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas has been an iconic entertainment destination since it opened its doors in November 1989. One of the most legendary acts to grace the stage of the Mirage was the duo Siegfried & Roy, who mesmerized audiences with their magic and white tigers from 1990 to 2003.

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn signed a groundbreaking contract with the Mirage in 1987, setting the stage for their spectacular performances that would define the glitz and glamour of ’90s Las Vegas. Their act, which combined magic, theatrics, and animal artistry, was a major draw for tourists and locals alike, generating millions of dollars in revenue for the hotel every year.

Tragedy struck in 2003 when Roy was mauled by one of their tigers during a performance, bringing an end to their residency at the Mirage. Despite the incident, Siegfried & Roy’s legacy lived on, and they returned for a final performance at the Bellagio in 2009 before retiring from show business. Roy passed away in 2020, followed by Siegfried in 2021, marking the end of an era in Las Vegas entertainment history.

Looking back at their time at the Mirage, photos capture the magic and allure of Siegfried & Roy’s performances. From posing with their majestic white tigers to sharing the stage with celebrity guests like Mick Jagger, Bill Clinton, and Michael Jackson, the duo left an indelible mark on the entertainment scene in Las Vegas.

As the Mirage prepares to undergo a transformation into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas, memories of Siegfried & Roy’s legendary shows will forever be a part of the hotel’s storied history. Their legacy as pioneers of magic and animal performance will continue to inspire future generations of entertainers and audiences alike.