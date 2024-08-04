Lee Mack was taken aback during a recent episode of The 1% Club when contestant Kevin Jones revealed that he had previously won a staggering £6.1 million in the lottery. Despite not making it past the 90% question on the show, Kevin shared his past stroke of luck with Lee, leaving the host in disbelief.

During a chat with Lee, Kevin casually mentioned his lottery win when asked about his luck. This revelation surprised everyone in the audience and even his fellow contestants. Lee jokingly scolded Kevin for wanting to win another £100,000 on the show, calling him a “greedy sod” in a light-hearted manner.

Although Kevin expressed disappointment in his performance on The 1% Club, stating that he wanted to challenge himself but didn’t do as well as he had hoped, the show continues to captivate viewers with its brain teasers. Hosted by Lee Mack, the quiz show features 100 contestants competing for a chance to win up to £100,000 by answering questions that require more common sense and logic than just factual knowledge.

The unique aspect of The 1% Club is that contestants must answer a question that only 1% of the British population can answer correctly to win the grand prize. This twist sets the show apart from traditional quiz shows and adds an element of unpredictability and excitement for both the contestants and the audience.

As the show continues to gain popularity for its challenging questions and entertaining moments, viewers can look forward to more surprises and unexpected revelations from contestants like Kevin Jones. Despite his past lottery win, Kevin’s appearance on The 1% Club shows that luck alone may not guarantee success in this high-stakes quiz show.