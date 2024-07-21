The ITV game show The 1% Club, hosted by comedian Lee Mack, returned with a rerun episode on Saturday, July 2. The show featured 100 contestants competing for a prize of up to £100,000 by answering challenging questions that only one percent of the country could get right.

During the episode, contestant Sarah Hannon humorously blamed her elimination on Lee Mack. Lee posed a tricky question about finding the odd one out among five items displayed on a screen. Nine contestants failed to answer correctly and were eliminated. When Sarah was asked about her incorrect answer, she jokingly mentioned being starstruck by Lee, leading to a funny exchange where Lee compared her to actress Minnie Driver, causing laughter among the participants.

Wrapping up the round, Lee mentioned that the prize pot had increased to £20,000 due to the money from contestants who got the question wrong. The show’s social media account also hinted at new episodes later in the year, with more set to come in 2025.

