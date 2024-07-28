Comedian and actor Lee Mack has recently been making headlines after some unearthed photos surfaced showing him without his signature beard. The 55-year-old TV personality, known for hosting ITV’s The 1% Club, looked quite different in these old snapshots.

One of the pictures was taken at The Loaded Laftas Comedy Awards in 2005, where Lee can be seen smiling for the camera with longer hair and just a hint of stubble on his face. In another photo, he is seen wearing a navy blue blazer and a black shirt, pulling a playful face for the camera.

These images were taken before Lee shot to fame with the BBC sitcom Not Going Out. Back then, he was known for his appearances on shows like They Think It’s All Over and The Sketch Show. In 2005, Lee joined 8 Out Of 10 Cats, and the following year, Not Going Out premiered on BBC One. Lee not only stars in the sitcom but also writes for it, alongside co-stars Sally Bretton, Deborah Grant, Geoffrey Whitehead, Hugh Dennis, and Abigail Cruttenden.

Lee’s comedic talents also landed him a role as a team captain on the popular show Would I Lie To You? in 2007, alongside comedian David Mitchell and host Rob Brydon. In recent years, Lee has expanded his career into TV presenting, quickly becoming a favorite among many viewers.

In 2022, Lee hosted The Royal Variety Performance and co-hosted Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof, alongside Holly Willoughby. He also took on the hosting duties for The 1% Club, a game show that has been well-received by audiences since its debut. The third series started airing in April.

Aside from his professional life, Lee, whose birth name is Lee Gordon McKillop, is married to Tara McKillop, with whom he tied the knot in 2005. The couple shares a son named Arlo. Tara prefers to stay out of the public eye, unlike her husband.

Fans of Lee can catch episodes of The 1% Club on ITVX, where they can witness his humor and charm in action. Lee Mack’s transformation without his beard may have surprised some fans, but his talent and wit continue to shine through in all his endeavors.