Heart, the iconic rock band, has been forced to cancel their 2024 tour due to the lead singer’s health issues. Ann Wilson, the 74-year-old lead singer of the band, recently shared with fans that she underwent surgery for cancer. As a result of the procedure, she will be taking the rest of the year off to focus on her recovery.

In an Instagram post, Ann Wilson expressed gratitude for the successful operation but mentioned that her doctors have recommended a course of preventative chemotherapy. She acknowledged the advice from medical professionals to prioritize her health and take an extended break from performing. Despite the disappointment of canceling the tour, Ann reassured fans that she plans to return to the stage in 2025.

The cancellation of Heart’s Royal Flush Tour, which was scheduled to kick off in Cleveland on July 30 and continue through December, was a necessary decision based on Ann Wilson’s health needs. The singer’s team is currently working on a plan for her return to performing, and updates will be provided to the public in the future.

While fans may be disappointed by the tour cancellation, Ann Wilson’s health and well-being are the top priority. The support and understanding of the band’s loyal followers are appreciated during this challenging time. As Ann focuses on her recovery, she remains optimistic about returning to the stage and sharing her music with audiences once again.

