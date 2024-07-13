Lea Michele recently reunited with her Scream Queens co-star, Emma Roberts, in the Hamptons, giving fans a glimpse into their fun summer reunion. Lea shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a sweet picture of the two actresses together. In the photo, Lea proudly displayed her pregnant belly in a stylish beige dress and gold jewelry, while Emma opted for a more casual look in a striped blue and white button-down shirt paired with blue jeans.

The two talented actresses, who previously worked together on Ryan Murphy’s show from 2015 to 2016, have remained close friends even after the show ended. Emma, who shares a son named Rhodes with her ex Garrett Hedlund, has been a supportive friend to Lea throughout her theatrical career. She even attended one of Lea’s performances in Broadway’s Funny Girl and was moved to tears by her friend’s talent.

In return, Lea has expressed her gratitude for Emma’s support and friendship. Lea, who is married to Zandy Reich and shares a son named Ever with him, is expecting a baby girl soon. She recently shared a heartfelt Mother’s Day post on Instagram, where she expressed her joy at being a mother to her son and soon-to-arrive daughter.

These heartwarming reunions between co-stars and friends are always a delight to see, as they bring back memories of beloved TV shows and movies. From Gilmore Girls to Game of Thrones, fans love to see their favorite actors coming together again, sharing laughs and creating new memories. These reunions not only make fans nostalgic but also showcase the enduring friendships that often form on set.

As fans eagerly anticipate more reunions and updates from their favorite stars, it’s heartwarming to see these talented individuals come together to celebrate their past work and continue to support each other in their future endeavors. The bond between co-stars is truly special, and it’s always a joy to witness these reunions that remind us of the magic of television and film.