Lisa Barlow and her brands Vida Tequila and Lux Marketing are in the midst of a legal battle with former friend and business partner Bart Carlson. He filed a lawsuit against the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star, claiming that he had loaned a total of $410,842.36 to Barlow, Vida, and Luxe between May 2010 and February 2018. The lawsuit alleges that despite Carlson lending the money to Barlow and her companies over the course of eight years, there was never a formal agreement on repayment due to their close relationship.

In response to the lawsuit, Lisa Barlow expressed deep sadness over the situation, stating that Carlson was once a business partner and friend whom she thought highly of. She denied the claims of owing money to Carlson or his company, emphasizing that she has always paid her bills and obligations. Barlow asserted that she looks forward to the truth coming out and intends to hold Carlson fully accountable for any damage caused by the legal dispute.

The forthcoming season of “RHOSLC” appears to be filled with drama for Lisa Barlow, as two months prior to the lawsuit revelation, her castmate Mary Cosby allegedly used derogatory language towards Barlow’s 12-year-old son during a heated confrontation among the women. While initial reports suggested tension between Barlow and Cosby, it was later revealed that they had reconciled their differences and were filming together for a cast trip in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Sources close to the production of the show shared that other cast members, including Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Angie Katsanevas, were troubled by Cosby’s behavior and expressed their disapproval. The cast reportedly found Cosby’s actions to be unacceptable, indicating a tense atmosphere among the women on the show.

The lawsuit against Lisa Barlow and her companies adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing drama surrounding the reality TV star. As the legal battle unfolds, fans of “RHOSLC” are eager to see how Barlow navigates through the challenges both on and off-screen. The personal and professional implications of the lawsuit remain to be seen, but it is clear that tensions are running high among the cast members as they strive to address the issues at hand.