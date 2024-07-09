Coronation Street fans were in for a shock this week as Lauren Bolton made her unexpected return to the show. Lauren, played by Cait Fitton, had disappeared after losing her job at Roy’s Rolls, leading to fears that she had met a tragic end. The storyline took a dark turn when evidence of a struggle and a bloodied weapon were found in her flat, leading to Roy Cropper being charged with her murder.

However, it was later revealed that sleazy solicitor Joel Deering was actually behind Lauren’s disappearance, and she had been in hiding all this time. Her return, coinciding with Roy’s hospitalization after a heart attack, left fans scratching their heads as to why she didn’t come forward earlier, especially when Roy was in prison.

Viewers took to social media to express their confusion and frustration over the storyline, questioning why Lauren waited so long to reveal herself and clear Roy’s name. Many felt that the storyline had dragged on for too long and was lacking in logic.

Despite the mixed reactions from fans, Coronation Street continues to captivate audiences with its dramatic twists and turns. The show airs three times a week on ITV1 and ITVX, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping storylines and talented cast.

As fans eagerly await the next episode to see how the Lauren Bolton saga unfolds, one thing is for sure – Coronation Street never fails to deliver the drama and excitement that keeps viewers coming back for more.