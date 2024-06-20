Lauren Conrad is excited about her husband William Tell’s band, Something Corporate, reuniting after over 20 years. The band teased a new track called “Death Grip” on Instagram, and Lauren shared the video on her own Instagram Story. The group, which includes William, Andrew McMahon, Josh Partington, Kevin Page, and Brian Ireland, was active from 1998 to 2005 before going on an indefinite hiatus. Despite reuniting for a few performances over the years, “Death Grip” marks their first new song in two decades. To celebrate the release, the band is starting a tour in Brooklyn on June 20.

While Something Corporate was on hiatus, Lauren and William welcomed two children, Liam and Charlie. Lauren has been open about her desire to have a family with William, whom she met on a blind date in 2012. The couple always wanted two kids, and Lauren has expressed that spending time with her husband and children is her favorite way to spend her free time.

Lauren and William’s romance began when they were set up by mutual friends on Valentine’s Day in 2012. By October of that year, they were attending events together and even started coordinating their outfits. William proposed in October 2013, and they got married in September 2014. The couple enjoyed a pizza-filled honeymoon in Italy before starting their family.

After Liam was born in 2017, Lauren and William welcomed Charlie in 2019. They have embraced parenthood and enjoy sharing funny moments with their kids on social media. Despite William’s dislike of taking photos, Lauren loves him and appreciates the family they have created together.

In 2023, Lauren showed her support for William’s band, Something Corporate, backstage. The couple’s love story continues to inspire fans, and Lauren’s dedication to her family shines through in everything she does. From romantic beach kisses to funny family moments, Lauren and William’s journey together is filled with love and laughter.