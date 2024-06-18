Larsa Pippen, who is 49 years old, showed off her amazing body at a pool in Miami. She posted a video on Instagram wearing a purple bikini from Fashion Nova, a popular clothing store. The bikini was paired with a purple half-sweater, making for a unique and stylish look. Despite the unconventional choice of wearing a sweater in the pool, Larsa looked confident and fashionable.

In the video, Larsa can be seen posing in the water, flaunting her figure and her bold fashion sense. She accessorized with sunglasses and had her hair up in a ponytail, completing her chic poolside look. The post received a lot of attention from fans, who left compliments and emojis in the comments.

Larsa is known for her stylish outfits, and she recently wowed her followers with a pink and orange mini dress paired with white heels. She shared a video on social media, showcasing her outfit and proving once again that she has impeccable fashion sense. Her confident attitude and fashionable choices continue to make her a standout on social media platforms.

The reality star recently went through a breakup with Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan. The couple had a rocky relationship, with multiple breakups and reconciliations before finally calling it quits earlier this year. Despite the ups and downs, Larsa remains focused on her fashion and her social media presence, captivating her audience with her style and confidence.