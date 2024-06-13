Paul Klein, the lead singer of the popular band LANY, is currently recovering from injuries sustained after being hit by a car while riding a scooter. The incident occurred last week, and Klein took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. In his post, he mentioned that he doesn’t remember much from the accident but expressed gratitude for still being alive.

While Klein’s condition is stable and improving, he is still facing challenges with walking and moving around. As a result, LANY has rescheduled their upcoming tour dates in Australia and New Zealand to allow Klein to focus on his recovery. The singer assured fans that he is on the road to full recovery and is eager to get back to performing soon.

Despite the setback, Klein remains positive and grateful for the support he has received. He emphasized the importance of purpose and expressed his love for music and performing. Fans can expect new tour dates to be announced in the near future, and Klein is looking forward to getting back on stage and sharing his music with his loyal followers.

The news of Klein’s accident serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. It also highlights the resilience and determination of individuals to overcome challenges and pursue their passions. As fans eagerly await Klein’s return to the stage, they can take comfort in knowing that he is on the mend and will soon be back doing what he loves.