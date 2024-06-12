Lankum in Kilmainham: A Unique Blend of Irish Folk and Experimental Music

Lankum, a Dublin band, has been making waves with their unique blend of 19th-century Irish folk and experimental drone music. Despite not being mainstream genres, the band has received critical acclaim and even a Mercury Prize nomination for their fourth album, False Lankum.

The quartet, consisting of Ian and Daragh Lynch, Radie Peat, and Cormac MacDiarmada, recently headlined their own festival at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin. Despite admitting that they are not fans of playing at festivals, they were excited to make an exception for In The Meadows festival, where they curated the lineup.

Their performance at the festival was nothing short of mesmerizing. The band’s sound, often described as “mutant folk,” filled the outdoor stage with a sense of vastness and primordial beauty. Songs like Go Dig My Grave and Clear Away In The Morning showcased the band’s ability to evoke both dread and beauty effortlessly.

In addition to their music, Lankum also incorporated political themes into their performance. A Palestine flag was prominently displayed on stage, and Ian Lynch made a statement against “Zionists in Brussels” before performing The New York Trader. The band’s ability to blend music with social commentary added depth to their already captivating performance.

Throughout the concert, Ian Lynch entertained the audience with his passionate yet humorous banter. His mid-Atlantic accent pronunciation of “Dublin” and playful jabs at Bono added a lighthearted element to the evening. Guest appearances from Lankum’s producer John “Spud” Murphy and musician Cormac Begley added to the overall energy of the show.

The encore performance of The Wild Rover was a highlight of the evening, with Lankum delivering a tempestuous rendition of the classic drinking song. The band’s ability to transform a traditional tune into a haunting lament further solidified their reputation as a captivating live act.

Overall, Lankum’s performance at Kilmainham was a testament to their talent and versatility as musicians. Their ability to seamlessly blend traditional Irish music with experimental elements creates a unique and unforgettable experience for their audience. As the sun set over Dublin, Lankum proved that they are a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.