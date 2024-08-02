Lance Bass recently shared a surprising update about his journey with diabetes. The former *NSYNC singer revealed that he was originally misdiagnosed with type 2 diabetes, but it turns out he actually has a lesser-known condition called type 1.5 diabetes.

In a sponsored post for a continuous glucose monitor, Bass explained that despite making changes to his diet, medication, and workout routine, he struggled to control his glucose levels. This led to further investigation, eventually uncovering the correct diagnosis of type 1.5 diabetes, also known as latent autoimmune diabetes of adults (LADA).

Type 1.5 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that slowly develops in adults over the age of 30. It occurs when the pancreas stops producing insulin, requiring the patient to use synthetic insulin through injections or a pump to manage blood glucose levels. Symptoms of LADA are similar to other forms of diabetes and can include excessive thirst, fatigue, and numbness in the extremities.

Bass expressed his frustration at the initial misdiagnosis, stating that he felt sick and unable to figure out what was wrong. However, with the right diagnosis and lifestyle adjustments, he has been able to improve his health and feel more confident and in control.

The singer emphasized the importance of taking care of his body as he gets older, highlighting the significance of regular exercise. Bass mentioned that he has a home workout setup and tries to fit in short exercise sessions whenever possible to stay healthy and manage his condition effectively.

Overall, Bass’s experience sheds light on the complexities of diabetes and the importance of accurate diagnosis and proper management. By sharing his story, he hopes to raise awareness about type 1.5 diabetes and inspire others to prioritize their health and well-being, especially when faced with unexpected health challenges.