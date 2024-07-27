Lady Gaga impressed audiences around the world when she opened the Paris Olympics by fluently singing in French on Friday, July 26. This talented singer and actress, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has showcased her French language skills in the past, leaving many wondering how she learned to speak French.

Growing up in New York City to an Italian-American family, Lady Gaga did not formally study French in college. However, during her time at the all-girls Convent of the Sacred Heart in New York City, she learned the language. In addition, Gaga has sung French songs in movies like “A Star Is Born,” where she performed “La Vie en Rose” at the beginning of the film.

Despite not being a French artist, Lady Gaga has always felt a special connection with French culture and music. She expressed her gratitude for being chosen to open the Paris Olympics in a tweet, where she mentioned her admiration for the rich history of art, music, and theater in France. Gaga’s performance of “Mon Truc en Plumes” at the 2024 summer Olympics was a tribute to the French people and their remarkable cultural heritage.

Lady Gaga’s ability to sing in French has captivated audiences and showcased her versatility as an artist. Her decision to perform a French song at such a prestigious event highlights her respect for different cultures and her desire to connect with fans worldwide through music. As a multitalented performer, Gaga continues to surprise and inspire her fans with her linguistic skills and passion for embracing diverse musical genres.