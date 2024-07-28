Lady Gaga made a sweet reference to her long-time partner, Michael Polansky, as her “fiancé” while attending a swimming competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The singer introduced Polansky as her fiancé to France’s Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in a video shared on TikTok. This momentous occasion happened as the politician greeted Gaga and commended her for her outstanding performance during the opening ceremony on Friday.

The couple, who have been together since 2019, has been the subject of engagement rumors since April when Gaga was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her finger while out in West Hollywood, California. Although the Grammy winner has not publicly addressed the speculation, the sight of the ring sparked excitement among fans.

Gaga’s performance at the Olympics opening ceremony was a show-stopper, with the singer dazzling in a Dior Haute Couture black jacket paired with a black-and-pink sequined skirt. She later stripped down to a black bustier, underwear, and opera gloves, surrounded by pink feathers as her backup dancers waved them around.

Despite their low-key nature, Gaga and Polansky have not officially confirmed their engagement. Page Six was the first to reveal Polansky’s identity after the couple was first seen together on a date. Gaga, who has previously been engaged to actor Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino, has not been shy about expressing her love and admiration for Polansky, referring to him as her “whole life” in a previous interview.

As the couple enjoys their time at the Olympics in Paris, fans are eagerly awaiting any announcements or updates regarding their relationship status. Gaga’s endearing reference to Polansky as her fiancé has only added fuel to the speculation surrounding their engagement. The singer’s romantic history and public declarations of love for Polansky have only served to deepen the interest in their relationship among fans and followers.