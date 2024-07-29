Lady Gaga accidentally revealed her engagement to tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky during the 2024 Olympics. The singer referred to Polansky as “my fiance” while introducing him to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. The meeting took place at a Parisian arena where a swimming event was being held.

Gaga’s performance near the River Seine, which was pre-recorded for the ceremony, received mixed reviews on social media. Some fans criticized the performance, while others praised Gaga’s talent. Following her performance, Gaga expressed gratitude for the opportunity to open the Paris Olympics and sing a special French song to honor the French people.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been romantically linked since 2020, with their first public appearance being a kiss shared at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas four years ago. They have since attended various events together, from Joe Biden’s inauguration to Saturday Night Live appearances.

The singer shared details about the French song she performed at the Olympics, highlighting the connection to French ballerina Zizi Jeanmaire and her history in the arts. Gaga also mentioned the significance of the song “Mon Truc en Plumes,” which translates to “My Thing with Feathers.”

Fans and followers of Lady Gaga have been excited to learn about her engagement and have been supportive of her relationship with Michael Polansky. The couple’s journey from a New Year’s Eve kiss to a public engagement has captured the attention of many, and their presence at significant events has solidified their bond in the public eye.

Lady Gaga’s accidental slip-up at the Olympics has sparked conversations online about love, relationships, and the power of music to bring people together. As the singer continues to share her artistry and personal life with the world, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for her and her fiance, Michael Polansky.