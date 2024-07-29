Lady Gaga has announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky, at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The pop icon was caught on video referring to Polansky as her “fiancé” during the event. The couple, who have been together since 2020, have kept their relationship very private, but sources say they are serious and very much in love.

According to insiders, Michael Polansky is a grounding and guiding presence for Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta. They describe their relationship as genuine and deep, with Polansky not only loving Lady Gaga but being in love with Stefani. Lady Gaga has previously been engaged to actor Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino. In her 2017 documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, she opened up about her past relationships and why they didn’t work out.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been seen together at various events, with Gaga even showing off a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger back in April. The couple’s engagement has sparked excitement among fans, who have been eagerly waiting for this announcement. Lady Gaga has always been open about her love life and has expressed that her dogs and her partner are her whole life.

Despite previous challenges in her relationships, Lady Gaga seems to have found happiness with Michael Polansky. The couple’s engagement comes as a joyful surprise to many, and fans are eagerly awaiting details about their upcoming wedding. Stay tuned for more updates on Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s relationship as they embark on this next chapter together.