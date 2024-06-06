La polifacética Leticia Sabater anuncia tres conciertos en Galicia, uno en el área de Vigo – Metropolitano

The versatile Leticia Sabater will be making a double appearance this summer in the province of Pontevedra. The singer and show-woman has announced her intense schedule of concerts across Spain and will have at least three performances in Galicia, two of them in the province of Pontevedra.

In particular, the creator of hits like “la salchipapa” or “el polvorrón” will meet the festivities of Fornelos de Montes and Cambados with her unique style and overflowing energy to offer a multifaceted show that promises not to leave attendees indifferent.

Concerts in Cambados and Fornelos

The first performance in the province will be on Wednesday, July 31, in Cambados, under the umbrella of the Festa do Albariño that will be held in 2024 between July 31 and August 4. The concert, however, is not part of the official program but a private initiative of a hospitality venue in the municipality.

According to information released by the singer, the event in Cambados will take place on the terrace of Triana, starting at 5:30 p.m. to offer a show with some of her most viral songs, as well as taking photos with her fans.

As summer draws to a close, the versatile artist will return once again to perform in the Vigo area. She will be at A Laxe, in Fornelos de Montes, where she will offer her unique show starting at 1 a.m. on September 6. Once again, those interested can also take photos with her to capture the moment forever.

In A Coruña, the third stop of Leticia Sabater’s summer in Galicia will take her to Sigras, in Cambre, with a recital on July 25, according to information on her website.

The presenter and singer rose to fame in 1991 when she signed with Telecinco to host children’s programs like “Desayuna con alegría,” “A mediodía, alegría,” or “Vivan los compis.” Later on, she transitioned to adult audiences in late-night programs and reality shows, delving into the world of entertainment and controversy. Her figure, always controversial, stirs up both passion and rejection.

Leticia Sabater’s Concerts in Galicia

– Thursday, July 25: Sigras, Cambre

– Wednesday, July 31: Cambados, Terraza de Triana, 17:30 hours

– Friday, September 6: A Laxe, Fornelos de Montes, 01:00 hours.