Legendary Rock and Punk Pioneers to Release First Album in 53 Years

In a groundbreaking announcement, legendary rock and punk pioneers MC5 are set to release their first album in 53 years. The highly anticipated album, titled ‘Heavy Lifting’, is scheduled to be released in October, marking a historic moment in the music industry.

The album will feature thirteen tracks, with iconic musician Wayne Kramer on vocals and guitar, alongside composer Brad Brooks. Fans can expect exciting collaborations with music icons such as Slash (Guns N’ Roses), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), and William DuVall (Alice In Chains), among others. The late drummer Dennis Thompson also contributed to the album, making it a poignant tribute to the band’s legacy.

With production by renowned producer Bob Ezrin, known for his work with Kiss, Alice Cooper, and Lou Reed, ‘Heavy Lifting’ promises to be a musical masterpiece that will captivate audiences worldwide. The album will be available in a double edition, with additional tracks for fans to enjoy.

The release of ‘Heavy Lifting’ comes at a significant time, as MC5 is set to receive the “Musical Excellence Award” at the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on October 19th. The band’s influence on the music industry is undeniable, with their legacy continuing to inspire generations of musicians.

As music enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of ‘Heavy Lifting’, the album serves as a testament to MC5’s enduring impact on the rock and punk genres. Stay tuned for more updates on this historic musical event.