Kym Marsh has had her fair share of ups and downs in the romance department, with a history that spans decades and multiple relationships. From her early days with David Cunliffe to her most recent fling with Oliver Mellor, Kym’s love life has been anything but smooth sailing.

Her first serious relationship was with David Cunliffe, a local builder whom she met at a karaoke pub in Lancashire. The couple got engaged and had two children together before eventually parting ways in 1999. Despite the challenges of being a single mother, Kym managed to provide for her kids and make ends meet.

Then came Jack Ryder, whom Kym met in the BBC canteen while she was making an appearance on Top Of The Pops. Their lavish wedding in 2002 was followed by a high-profile divorce in 2009, with Jack citing adultery as the reason for the split. Kym’s subsequent relationship with Jamie Lomas was marred by tragedy when their son Archie Jay passed away shortly after birth in 2009.

Following her split from Jamie, Kym found love again with Oliver Mellor, her Coronation Street co-star. Their clandestine relationship caused quite a stir, but ultimately ended when Oliver realized Kym would never leave Jamie. Kym then moved on to personal trainer Dan Hooper, with whom she got engaged in December 2014. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they called it quits in 2015.

Despite the rollercoaster of emotions that comes with love and heartbreak, Kym remains hopeful for the future. She has learned to cherish the good times, accept the challenges, and never say never to finding love again. As she embarks on a new chapter with Samuel Thomas, Kym’s romantic history serves as a reminder that true love may be just around the corner, even after weathering multiple storms.