Kym Marsh, 48, recently took to Instagram to share the news of her newfound love with her co-star Samuel Thomas, 29. The couple, who met while working together on 101 Dalmatians The Musical, shared a sweet kiss in a photobooth, with Kym declaring Samuel her ‘soulmate.’ The actress captioned the post with a heartfelt message, expressing her love for Samuel and calling him ‘the most amazing man ever.’

Samuel also shared his affection for Kym on his Instagram account, posting a black and white photo of the pair and expressing his surprise at finding love with her. The couple’s public declarations of love have been met with support and well-wishes from fans and followers.

Kym has been married twice before, first to Jack Ryder from 2002 to 2009, with whom she shares two children, and then to Jamie Lomas from 2012 to 2014, with whom she has one child. Her most recent marriage to Scott Ratcliff in 2021 ended after 13 months, with Kym citing unreasonable behavior as the reason for the split. The couple struggled with the distance between them due to their busy careers and ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

Despite the challenges she has faced in her personal life, Kym has found joy in her professional endeavors. She is currently starring as Cruella de Vil in the 101 Dalmatians musical stage show, a role she describes as a real treat. The musical, written by Douglas Hodge and Johnny McKnight, has been well-received by audiences, with Kym’s portrayal of the iconic character earning praise.

In addition to her success on stage, Kym has also been open about the difficulties she has faced, including the recent loss of her father to prostate cancer. The actress has shown resilience in the face of adversity and continues to pursue her passion for acting with grace and determination.

As Kym and Samuel embark on this new chapter in their relationship, fans are eager to see where their love story will lead. Their romance serves as a reminder that love can be found in unexpected places and that happiness is always within reach, even after facing heartbreak. Cheers to Kym and Samuel as they embrace this new journey together.