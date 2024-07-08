Kym Marsh, who is 48 years old, recently went public with her new boyfriend, Samuel Thomas, who is 29 years old. The two met while working on 101 Dalmatians: The Musical and have since declared their love for each other on social media. Kym even called Samuel her “soulmate”. Friends of Kym have mentioned that Samuel has brought happiness back into her life after the end of her third marriage to Army Major Scott Ratcliff.

Kym has been keeping herself busy with work, filming the new series of Waterloo Road and going on a UK tour of 101 Dalmatians where she plays Cruella de Vil. Despite facing criticism from online trolls, Kym and Samuel have stood by their relationship and defended their love for each other.

Kym’s previous marriages to Jack Ryder and Jamie Lomas ended in divorce, with her last marriage to Scott Ratcliff also coming to an end due to their demanding work schedules. Kym and Scott decided to part ways last year, and are now focusing on moving forward and filing for divorce in an amicable manner.

It seems like Kym and Samuel are truly happy together and are looking forward to what the future holds for their relationship. Love can come unexpectedly, and for Kym and Samuel, it seems like they have found something special in each other. Let’s hope that this new love brings them the happiness and fulfillment they deserve.