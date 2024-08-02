Kym Marsh, a 48-year-old singer, and her 29-year-old boyfriend, Samuel Thomas, were spotted leaving the theatre together after performing in 101 Dalmatians: The Musical. Kym, dressed in a stunning black blazer and trousers, was seen holding hands with Samuel, who looked dapper in a tuxedo. Despite the 19-year age gap between them, the couple seemed happy and unbothered by the criticism they have faced.

Their relationship, which they made public on social media, has received both positive and negative reactions from fans. While some have praised the couple for finding love, others have criticized the age difference between them. However, Kym and Samuel have chosen to focus on the love and support they have received from their close friends and family.

In response to the trolls and critics, Kym and Samuel have not been shy about showing their affection for each other. They have shared kissing photos on social media, expressing their love and happiness in each other’s company. Despite the challenges they may face, Kym and Samuel are determined to take things slow and see where their relationship leads.

Kym, who has been married three times before, has faced her share of personal struggles when it comes to love. Her marriage to Army Major Scott Ratcliff ended last year due to their busy schedules and time apart. However, her new relationship with Samuel seems to have brought joy and happiness back into her life.

While some may continue to criticize their relationship, Kym and Samuel are focused on their future together and the love they share. As they navigate the ups and downs of their romance, they are determined to stay strong and committed to each other. Love knows no age, and for Kym and Samuel, their bond seems to be growing stronger despite the challenges they face from the outside world.