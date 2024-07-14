Kylie Minogue recently put on an amazing performance at BST Hyde Park in London, where she was carried to the stage by actors Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey. Despite wearing 6-inch stilettos, Kylie made her way to the stage with the help of the actors, who lifted her in a seated position. This unique entrance gave everyone something to smile about and set the tone for her incredible performance.

Backstage, Kylie had white roses ordered to make her feel at home, which she later handed out to fans at the front of the stage. Additionally, guests in her area were treated to special goody bags that included a note signed by Kylie, as well as a bottle of her own rosé wine and prosecco. The attention to detail and thoughtfulness towards her fans made the concert experience even more memorable.

The crowds at the show on Saturday night were treated to a 23-song set list featuring hits like In Your Eyes, Spinning Around, and Get Outta My Way. A-list celebrities such as Will Young, Joel Edgerton, Alan Carr, and Jedward were in attendance to support Kylie. Backstage, she interacted with fans and received positive feedback on her performance, proving that she still has what it takes to captivate audiences.

In other news, Republic’s Ryan Tedder, known for working with artists like Taylor Swift and Adele, has been collaborating with British singer Mimi Webb on her upcoming second album. The duo has recorded a few tracks together, and fans can expect to hear more from them in the future. Mimi’s new track, Erase You, has been creating buzz, and she is set to embark on a tour supporting the Jonas Brothers in Europe and Sabrina Carpenter in the States.

Madonna, on the other hand, has been spotted celebrating the 4th of July with Jamaican-born footballer Akeem Morris, sparking rumors of a new romance. Akeem joins a list of younger suitors for Madonna, showing that age is just a number when it comes to love. Madonna’s ability to attract younger partners without judgment is empowering and sets a positive example for women of all ages.

Lastly, Charli XCX is set to appear in a remake of the cult horror film Faces Of Death, showcasing her talent beyond music. She expressed her desire to explore other creative areas and expand her artistic horizons. With a small part in the film, Charli is excited to dive into the world of acting and see where it takes her in the future.