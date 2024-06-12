kylie-minogue-opens-up-about-emotional-back-story-behind-her-iconic-madonna-duet

Kylie Minogue recently opened up about the emotional backstory behind her iconic duet with Madonna. The two pop legends came together for the first time at Madonna’s concert in California in March, where they performed a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” followed by Kylie’s hit “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.”

In an interview with Grazia magazine, Kylie revealed that the choice of “I Will Survive” had special significance for both artists. She explained that Madonna had lost her mother to breast cancer, and both singers had experienced the challenges of being women in the industry. Kylie shared that there was an unspoken connection between them that resonated with the audience.

Reflecting on her admiration for Madonna, Kylie recalled being a fan since her teenage years, singing along to her songs and watching her music videos late at night. She described the experience of singing with Madonna as “weirdly natural” and expressed her respect for the way Madonna has paved her own path in the music industry.

This collaboration was a long time coming, as Kylie had expressed her desire to work with Madonna in the past. In 2014, she had described the possibility as incredible and a moment that would captivate the world. Last year, when asked about collaborating with Madonna, Kylie hinted at the opportunity, especially with Madonna going on tour.

The duet between Kylie Minogue and Madonna was a historic moment in pop music, bringing together two iconic artists with a shared history and mutual respect. The emotional significance behind their song choice added depth to their performance and resonated with fans who have followed their careers over the years.