Kylie and Jason Kelce might be expanding their family as the mom of three hinted at the possibility of a fourth child during a recent interview with NY magazine’s The Strategist. The couple currently shares three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, and Kylie mentioned that they are still holding onto some of their children’s pajamas in case they decide to have another baby.

In addition to discussing the potential for baby number four, Kylie and Jason’s love story was also highlighted in the article. The couple first met on Tinder in 2014, and despite a rocky first date where Jason admitted to getting too drunk and falling asleep, Kylie gave him a second chance. They eventually got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia in 2018.

Jason, a former Philadelphia Eagles player, expressed his gratitude for having Kylie by his side throughout his career, stating that every accolade he has received is even more meaningful with her in his life. The couple’s relationship has been in the spotlight recently due to Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, dating pop star Taylor Swift. Kylie shared that the newfound fame has been interesting for her, but she is focused on ensuring that the attention is on important things.

As the Kelce family considers the possibility of welcoming a fourth child, their love story and family values continue to be at the forefront of their journey. With a strong foundation built on love, respect, and support for each other, Kylie and Jason Kelce navigate the joys and challenges of parenthood and fame with grace. Whether or not baby number four is on the horizon, one thing is for sure – family is everything to the Kelces, and they cherish every moment together.