Kylie Kelce and her husband Jason Kelce were the life of the party at this year’s Jason Kelce Beach Bash, a fundraising event for the Eagles Autism Foundation. The event, which took place at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, was well-attended, with Kylie helping out with drinks and mingling with guests, while Jason entertained the crowd by playing Flip Cup in a crop top.

During the event, Kylie showed her love for her brother-in-law Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, by passionately singing along to Swift’s hit song “Love Story” while carrying pitchers of beer. The moment was captured on camera and shared on social media by the New Heights podcast.

Kylie, who was dressed in a staff shirt and appeared to be volunteering at the event, also led the crowd in a cheer for the Eagles in honor of their participation in the festivities. Jason, on the other hand, was seen enjoying himself, requesting songs from the DJ and playing drinking games with other attendees.

The event was a lead-up to the New Heights podcast’s 2nd annual Beer Bowl, which will also be taking place in Sea Isle City. This fun-filled evening comes just days after Kylie and Jason attended Taylor Swift’s concert in London as part of The Eras Tour. The couple, who have been married since 2018 and share three daughters, enjoyed the show alongside Travis Kelce and his friend Ross Travis.

Jason recently spoke about the public attention surrounding his family, especially in relation to Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift. During an appearance on a podcast, Jason discussed the challenges of fame and the privilege that comes with being in the public eye. Despite the occasional difficulties, Jason expressed gratitude for the support of their fans and the opportunities that fame has brought them.

Overall, the Kelce family continues to navigate the spotlight with grace and appreciation for their fans.