Kylie Jenner is enjoying her Italian vacation with her kids, Stormi and Aire, and she’s doing it in style. The 26-year-old fashion icon was spotted strolling the streets in a chic denim dress, flipflops, black sunglasses, and a beige bag. Her youngest son, Aire, was by her side in a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and sneakers, while 6-year-old Stormi rocked a white tank top and denim skirt, mirroring her mom’s look.

Kylie has always been vocal about her love for motherhood, sharing that she learned a lot from her own mom and values the importance of family. In a previous interview, she mentioned that becoming a mother hasn’t changed her completely but has made her a better person. She enjoys every moment with her kids, even the less glamorous ones like changing diapers.

While Kylie hasn’t posted any photos from her family outing in Italy, she did share a carousel of selfies from a boat ride in Venice. This trip comes right after she attended Coldplay’s concert in Rome with her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. The duo had an emotional night at the concert, with Kylie describing it as the “best night” of her life.

Kylie’s Italian adventure is a glimpse into her life as a modern mom, balancing luxurious getaways with quality time with her children. Her effortless style and close bond with her kids show that she’s truly embracing motherhood and cherishing every moment. As she continues to share snippets of her life on social media, fans can’t help but admire her dedication to her family and her ability to juggle a successful career with being a hands-on mom.