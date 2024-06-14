Kylie Jenner recently launched Sprinter Vodka Soda and decided to promote it in style with a photoshoot featuring her closest friends. In the photos, Kylie looked stunning in a metallic swimsuit and clear platform heels, exuding confidence and glamour. Her wavy hair and flawless makeup added to the overall playful vibe of the shoot.

In one shot, Kylie was seen kneeling by a mini fridge filled with cherries, reaching for a can of Sprinter. The caption read, “Pick your flavor @drinksprinter,” adding a fun touch to the campaign. Her friends, Stassie and Victoria, also rocked their metallic swimsuits in separate shots, showcasing the different flavors of the beverage.

Victoria posed elegantly by the lime-flavored fridge, highlighting her gorgeous brown hair and tan. Stassie looked equally stunning in her metallic bikini and clear heels, with her dark brown hair flowing down her back. This is not the first time Kylie has incorporated Sprinter into her fashion moments, as she previously sported a silver bikini with a white tank and denim shorts.

Through this campaign, Kylie once again demonstrated her expertise in self-promotion and understanding the power of social media. By creating a relatable and aspirational aesthetic, she has successfully captured the attention of her fans. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy a Sprinter Vodka Soda while lounging in a metallic swimsuit with their best friends?

Kylie’s ability to leverage her social media presence and create buzz around her latest venture is truly commendable. The photoshoot not only showcased the product but also highlighted the bond between Kylie and her friends. It’s a refreshing take on celebrity endorsements, where authenticity and friendship shine through. Cheers to Kylie and her fabulous Sprinter campaign!