Kylie Jenner recently went on a lavish trip to Paris, but surprisingly, she didn’t have to spend a dime on anything. Despite the trip looking like a costly affair, the 26-year-old makeup mogul actually made money during her time in Paris. She was paid to attend events, dine at trendy restaurants, wear specific jewelry, and even wear a particular nail polish. This shows Kylie’s business acumen, which she likely learned from her mother, Kris Jenner.

The source revealed that Kris taught Kylie and her sisters to see everything as an opportunity to make money, and they have all become successful businesswomen as a result. Even a vacation, which regular people pay for themselves, becomes a money-making opportunity for the Jenner-Kardashian family. While some may find their approach a bit unsettling, it has undeniably contributed to their wealth and success.

Kylie’s luxurious trip to Paris came after she opened up about dealing with online haters on an episode of The Kardashians. She discussed how hurtful it is to constantly be criticized for her looks, especially her smile lines, which have been a target of trolls. Despite facing constant scrutiny, Kylie shared her journey of removing half of her lip filler and how hurtful it is for people to constantly comment on her appearance.

The young entrepreneur emphasized that no matter how much surgery or enhancements she may have, it’s never okay for people to talk negatively about someone’s looks. This has been a recurring issue for Kylie since she was a teenager, and it continues to affect her emotionally. The constant criticism and scrutiny have taken a toll on her self-esteem and confidence, making her question why people feel entitled to comment on her appearance.

Kylie’s openness about her struggles with online hate and body image sheds light on the darker side of fame and social media. Despite her wealth and success, she still faces hurtful comments and judgment from strangers online. This serves as a reminder that even the most glamorous and successful individuals are not immune to the harsh realities of public scrutiny and criticism.