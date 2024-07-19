Kylie Jenner’s transformation over the years has been a topic of interest for many. Let’s take a look at how her style and appearance have evolved through these 12 photos.

In 2012, Kylie was seen on a date night with Cody Simpson, her rumored boyfriend at the time. The couple was photographed together for the first time, but their relationship did not last long.

Moving on to 2014, Kylie Jenner launched her hair extension line, Kylie Hair Kouture, in Beverly Hills. She rocked black and green locks and showed off her unique sense of style.

As the years went by, Jenner started to embrace her curves more. In 2015, during the launch of her Topshop Fashion Line with Kendall Jenner, she stunned in an orange body-hugging dress and open-toe ankle boots.

In 2016, after a Paris robbery, Kylie was spotted shopping with her bodyguard, wearing a massive diamond ring. She flaunted her toned midriff in a black crop top and showed off her curves in fitted pants.

The following year, in 2017, Kylie opted for an all-black outfit when she visited the set of Oceans 8. She added a pop of color with a camo-designed jacket.

In 2018, to support her then-boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie attended the MTV Music Video Awards in a white trench mini-dress. She kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair back for a clean and chic look.

Fast forward to 2019, Jenner stunned in a skintight white dress at the premiere of Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. The dress featured a criss-cross back and highlighted her figure beautifully.

In 2020, Kylie turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a navy Ralph and Russo dress, showcasing her hourglass body and impeccable style.

The following year, in 2021, Jenner wowed in a green bodycon dress at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit. The dress featured sheer armbands and a cone bra for a bold and fashion-forward look.

In 2022, Kylie made a statement at Paris Fashion Week in a plunging Schiaparelli dress that she had to hold onto to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

During the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, Jenner divided opinions with a strapless black velvet gown and a life-sized lion accessory. She completed her look with black Schiaparelli shoes with golden toes.

Finally, in 2024, Kylie debuted her hottest look yet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Her ultra-sexy Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress, gold bracelet, and natural makeup stole the show.

Kylie Jenner’s style evolution has been nothing short of stunning, and these 12 photos capture the essence of her ever-changing and iconic look.