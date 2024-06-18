Kylie Jenner stole the spotlight at the Met Gala with her surprising performance of ‘Rise and Shine’. The internet sensation and beauty mogul took the stage to sing her now-famous line from a viral video, captivating the audience with her unexpected musical talent.

Fans were thrilled to see Kylie Jenner showcase her vocal abilities at such a prestigious event, with many praising her for embracing the moment and entertaining the crowd. The Met Gala is known for its extravagant fashion and celebrity appearances, but Kylie’s impromptu performance added an element of fun and excitement to the evening.

In addition to her show-stopping performance, Kylie Jenner also turned heads with her stunning outfit choice for the event. The reality TV star and businesswoman looked effortlessly glamorous in a custom-designed gown that perfectly complemented her signature style.

Overall, Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’ performance at the Met Gala was a memorable moment that further solidified her status as a pop culture icon. With her undeniable charm and magnetic presence, it’s no wonder that she continues to captivate audiences around the world.