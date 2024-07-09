Kylie Jenner, the US reality star, recently turned heads with a stunning photoshoot in a skimpy orange bikini. In the desert setting, Kylie was seen shedding her leggings to reveal her curves in the vibrant swimsuit. This shoot was part of her promotional activities for electrolyte and vitamin water GLOW, which she shared online.

Adding to her list of accomplishments, Kylie also showcased her 8th Khy collection in a sexy video posted on Instagram. The video captured her walking around a sandy desert, exuding confidence and style. From a close-up shot with a white seashell to strutting in cowboy boots and a tiny brown bikini, Kylie flaunted different looks with ease.

One of the standout moments from the video was when Kylie gazed up at the sunny blue sky in a plunging red bikini paired with a thin dress and a patterned scarf. Her collection featured a variety of swimsuits, including a stringed bikini that accentuated her figure and a sleek black one-piece with a unique one-sleeve design. To enhance the beachy vibe, Kylie accessorized with a seashell bag and necklace.

In her Instagram caption, Kylie announced the upcoming release of her collection, titled The Vacation Shop, on July 11. Fans, including her sister Khloe Kardashian, praised the new designs and expressed their excitement. The positive reception from fans and family members indicates that Kylie’s fashion ventures continue to resonate with her audience.

Kylie’s ability to capture attention and create buzz with her fashion choices and business endeavors is a testament to her influence in the industry. As she expands her brand and explores new creative avenues, Kylie Jenner remains a prominent figure in the world of entertainment and fashion. Stay tuned for more updates on Kylie’s latest projects and collaborations.