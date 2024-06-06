kylie-jenner-shows-off-her-red-hot-swimsuit-style-in-sexy-bikini

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Red-Hot Swimsuit Style During Spain Vacation

Summer is fast approaching, and Kylie Jenner is wasting no time in showing off her sizzling swimsuit style. The 26-year-old beauty and fashion mogul has been enjoying the sun in Mallorca, Spain alongside her sister Kendall Jenner, and she’s been doing it with her signature flair.

In a recent Instagram post on June 3, captioned “core memories,” Kylie shared a peek into her vacation wardrobe, featuring a classic bikini pic in a fiery red hue that perfectly complemented her glowing skin.

The final slide of her Instagram post showcased Kylie in a matching set consisting of a bright red bandeau top and low-rise swim shorts, paired with a simple gold watch and a natural, dewy makeup look. Her dark brunette hair flowed elegantly in the sea breeze as she struck a pose on a boat.

Speculation arose that the stunning set could potentially be a design from Kylie’s own brand, Khy, which she hinted at by tagging the brand in the post. Although Khy has yet to release swimwear since its launch in October 2023, fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of new additions to the collection.

Throughout her Mallorca getaway, Kylie continued to dazzle in red-hot ensembles, showcasing her impeccable style against the backdrop of the city’s sparkling blue waters. From striking necklines to elegant cover-ups, the reality star effortlessly exuded glamour and sophistication.

Whether posing in a lace swimsuit cover-up, a chic Khy dress, or a breathtaking maxi dress from the brand’s latest collection, Kylie proved once again why she is a trendsetter in the world of fashion and beauty.

As fans eagerly await the drop of “The Return of Day to Night” collection on June 6, it’s clear that Kylie Jenner’s swimsuit style is nothing short of sensational, setting the bar high for summer fashion trends. Stay tuned for more updates on Kylie’s latest fashion statements and style inspirations.