Kylie Jenner has brought back the bubble skirt trend in a stunning fashion comeback that has caught everyone’s attention. The 26-year-old fashion icon recently shared photos of herself wearing a white bubble skirt with a matching bralette while on vacation, showcasing the iconic Y2K trend in a modern way. Her outfit, designed by her own fashion brand, Khy, has reignited interest in the bubble skirt style, which first gained popularity in the 80s and then resurged in 2005 with celebrities like Paris Hilton and Mischa Barton rocking the trend on the red carpet.

The bubble skirt, known for its voluminous and playful silhouette, has been making a comeback on runways and in the wardrobes of fashion influencers, signaling a resurgence of Y2K fashion. Vogue even predicted the return of “bubble girl style” earlier this year, noting that the cloudlike shape is a key trend to watch out for. This retro-inspired trend has been embraced by a new generation of fashion lovers, with stylish influencers like Cherifa Akili spotted wearing balloon dresses at prestigious fashion events like Paris Fashion Week.

With its whimsical shape and nostalgic appeal, the bubble skirt trend is proving to be a versatile and fun addition to any wardrobe. Whether paired with a bralette for a summer-ready look or dressed up with heels for a night out, the bubble skirt offers a fresh twist on classic Y2K style. As fashion continues to evolve and embrace elements of the past, it’s no surprise that iconic trends like the bubble skirt are making a stylish comeback for a new generation to enjoy.