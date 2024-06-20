Kylie Jenner, daughter of Kris Jenner and ex-girlfriend of Travis Scott, took to Instagram to promote her clothing line just hours after Scott’s arrest in Miami. In a purposefully grainy video, Kylie showcased a white halter minidress and other garments on a clothesline in a grassy field. Her simple, summery look was completed with brown cowboy boots.

Despite the controversy surrounding Travis Scott’s arrest for disorderly intoxication and trespassing at the Miami Beach Marina, Kylie seemed unfazed as she excitedly announced the upcoming drop of her clothing line on June 27. Her best friend Stassi Karanikolaou also showed support in the comments section of the post.

In the early hours of Thursday, police responded to a call about a drunken altercation involving Scott at the marina. According to the arrest affidavit, officers found Scott shouting at the occupants of a boat with a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. Despite repeated instructions to sit down, Scott allegedly disregarded them and continued to be disruptive.

The person on the boat did not wish to press charges but wanted the rapper off the vessel. As Scott was escorted back to the boardwalk area, he allegedly made threatening remarks and behaved erratically. Ultimately, Scott was charged with disorderly intoxication and trespassing, posted bail, and was released.

A source familiar with the case assured that there was no physical altercation and described the incident as a rowdy party where Travis was bailed out for a few hundred dollars. They emphasized that it was a minor incident similar to receiving a ticket with no injuries.

Despite their history, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share two children, daughter Stormi and son Aire. Since their split in late 2022, Kylie has moved on and is currently dating actor Timothée Chalamet.

While the controversy surrounding Travis Scott’s arrest continues to unfold, Kylie Jenner remains focused on her business ventures and promoting her latest clothing line drop. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.