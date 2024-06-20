In a recent episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Kylie Jenner opened up about the emotional toll of constant criticism over her looks. She sat down with her sister Kendall Jenner and expressed how their family feels dehumanized by the media and public opinion. Despite their fame, Kylie admitted that the constant scrutiny of her appearance has taken a toll on her confidence.

Kylie shared that she has been on a journey of self-acceptance, even going as far as to dissolve half of her lip filler. However, the negative comments on social media still affect her deeply, leading her to break down in tears on camera. She questioned why people feel it is acceptable to criticize her and her sisters’ looks so harshly, while they would defend any other woman in a similar situation.

The pressure to maintain a certain image has been a constant in Kylie’s life since she was a young teenager. Even before getting lip filler, she was subjected to hurtful comments about her appearance. Kendall echoed her sentiment, acknowledging that their level of fame makes it difficult to change people’s perceptions of them.

Despite projecting confidence, Kylie revealed that she is only human and can only take so much negativity. She emphasized the need to develop thick skin in the face of constant criticism. This vulnerability and raw emotion from a member of the usually composed Kardashian-Jenner family shed light on the toll that public scrutiny can take on even the strongest individuals.

In addition to her struggles with self-image, Kylie’s journey of self-discovery has also been influenced by motherhood. After giving birth to her daughter Stormi, she embraced a more natural look and stopped getting lip fillers. Her recent style evolution has been attributed to personal growth rather than external influences, such as her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

As Kylie navigates the complexities of fame, motherhood, and personal identity, she continues to share her story on ‘The Kardashians’. Viewers can tune in to new episodes streaming on Hulu to follow the latest updates on the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Overall, Kylie’s emotional breakthrough on the show serves as a reminder that even the most famous and seemingly confident individuals struggle with self-acceptance and the pressures of public perception. It humanizes her and the rest of the family, showing that behind the glamour and fame, they are just like anyone else trying to navigate the complexities of life in the spotlight.