Kylie Jenner was seen breaking down in tears on the latest episode of The Kardashians. She opened up about how internet trolls criticized her unfiltered photos from Paris Fashion Week, calling her ‘old’ and making fun of her appearance. Kylie shared how hurtful it was to receive negative comments about her face, especially after toning down her makeup and fillers. She confided in her sister Kendall about the impact of the hurtful remarks and the pressure she feels to always look perfect.

Despite facing criticism, Kylie remained strong and resilient, embracing her natural look and journey to self-acceptance. The episode also highlighted Kim Kardashian’s successful pitch of a romantic comedy film to Netflix, showcasing her excitement and dedication to her new project. Kim’s friends were thrilled for her, and the episode captured their genuine support and camaraderie.

Additionally, the episode focused on Khloé Kardashian’s adventures with her friend Malika, as they visited a petting zoo and discussed their dating lives. Khloé opened up about her reluctance to start dating again and her concerns about how it might affect her children. The episode provided a candid look into Khloé’s personal life and her journey to finding love and happiness.

Towards the end of the episode, the spotlight shifted to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s journey to welcoming their first child together, Rocky. The emotional and heartwarming moments surrounding Rocky’s birth showcased the love and support within the Kardashian family. Despite some unexpected visitors and last-minute changes, the family came together to celebrate the new addition to their family.

The episode ended on a light-hearted note, teasing future events and family gatherings. The preview for the next episode hinted at drama and excitement as the Kardashians prepare for a Christmas Eve Party and a family vacation. The episode provided a glimpse into the Kardashians’ personal lives, struggles, and triumphs, offering viewers a mix of emotional moments and lighthearted humor.