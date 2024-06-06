Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Relationship Update

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to be a power couple, as sources reveal their enduring romance after a recent NYC double date. The celebrity duo, who first sparked dating rumors over a year ago, were spotted enjoying a night out at a trendy New York City restaurant.

According to insiders, the couple visited Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi for a late dinner, where they sampled some of the acclaimed chef’s signature dishes. Joining them was another couple, making it a cozy double date night.

Known for their low-key approach to their relationship, Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 28, prefer to keep their love life out of the spotlight. However, their chemistry is undeniable, as witnessed at events such as the 2024 Golden Globes, where they shared a sweet kiss during a commercial break.

Sources close to the couple reveal that their bond goes beyond just having fun, with both parties seeing the potential for a lasting connection. Chalamet is said to bring out Jenner’s present-focused side, while she appreciates his influence on her personal growth.

Their mutual support is evident in their respective careers, with Jenner attending Chalamet’s movie premieres and the actor accompanying her to significant events. The Kardashian-Jenner family reportedly adores Chalamet, viewing him as a positive addition to Jenner’s life.

From red carpet appearances to sports events and concerts, the couple’s relationship continues to blossom, with fans eagerly following their every move. Stay tuned for more updates on this Hollywood power couple!