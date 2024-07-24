The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 25, reveal that Devon Hamilton-Winters will track down Victor Newman with an important goal in mind. Devon will likely admit that Abby Newman-Abbott agreed to marry him and hope for Victor’s blessing. Victor will offer his approval and welcome Devon to the family, looking forward to the wedding date selection with Abby.

Devon may also discuss Lily Winters sticking with Billy Abbott and making a mistake in Victor’s opinion. Victor might hint at Billy getting what’s coming to him with the Chancellor Industries takeover underway.

In Paris, Alan Laurent will surprise Traci Abbott by opening up about his feelings for her. Traci will reciprocate and take a major step forward with Alan. They may clarify their relationship status or take things to the next level on this special evening.

Meanwhile, Summer Newman will confront Kyle Abbott for taking Harrison Abbott out of the country. Although she couldn’t legally stop him, Summer will express her disapproval. Kyle and Summer will have a heated argument, with Summer trying to talk sense into Kyle about the trip. Kyle will stand his ground, insisting that Harrison is excited for the adventure and that Claire Grace will be there to care for him.

Despite Summer’s concerns about Claire and Audra Charles, Kyle will assert that the trip is happening. Summer will sulk and plot her next move after Kyle shuts her down. The feud between Kyle and Summer is far from over, so stay tuned for more twists and turns.

