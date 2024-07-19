Kyle Richards shared a gym selfie on social media to celebrate being two years alcohol-free. She mentioned that many people still want her to drink, but she is proud of her willpower to continue on her sobriety journey. In the selfie, she displayed her toned physique in a black workout set at her home gym, with her dog in the background.

The reality TV star opened up about her past as a “people pleaser” who used alcohol to feel more comfortable in social settings. While she didn’t go into detail about the difficult times she faced, it is assumed she was referring to her split from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, after 27 years of marriage. Kyle emphasized the importance of her mental and physical health and how giving up alcohol has been beneficial for her during challenging times.

Despite her separation from Mauricio, Kyle remains focused on feeling her best every day and staying mentally and physically strong. She expressed happiness in inspiring others to lead an alcohol-free lifestyle and prefers to face situations without the need for alcohol. Kyle’s journey to sobriety has been a personal triumph, and she continues to motivate others through her own experiences.

Additionally, Kyle’s commitment to sobriety has influenced her approach to life, emphasizing the importance of self-care and well-being. Her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle serves as a reminder of the power of perseverance and self-improvement. Kyle’s journey is a testament to the positive impact of making choices that prioritize personal growth and overall wellness.