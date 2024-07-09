Kyle Richards, known for her appearances on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” recently shared her skincare secrets with fans on Amazon Live. During the broadcast, she highlighted the Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller, which is currently discounted from $69 to $38 on Amazon. Richards referred to the roller as a “miracle wand” that helps reduce puffiness and fine lines, praising Nurse Jamie for her expertise in skincare.

Nurse Jamie, a celebrity skin expert based in Santa Monica, has worked with various stars, including Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, and other Beverly Hills “Housewives.” The Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller has received glowing reviews on Amazon, with many customers calling it a “game-changer” and the best face roller on the market. Some even expressed their intention to purchase multiple rollers to keep in different locations.

In addition to the Beauty Roller, Nurse Jamie offers the Beauty Bear Memory Foam Skincare Pillow, designed to minimize sleep lines and wrinkles. The brand’s products have gained popularity for their effectiveness and quality. For those interested in more beauty deals, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale also features exclusive skincare sets worth exploring.

Hannah Southwick, a Commerce Writer/Reporter for Page Six Style, wrote this article. She specializes in spotting deals on affordable celebrity styles, testing popular labels, and identifying beauty products favored by Hollywood stars. With insights from stylists and industry professionals, including celebrities themselves, Southwick provides firsthand recommendations, trend forecasts, and more. Her work has been featured in USA Today and Parade, in addition to her contributions to Page Six since 2020.