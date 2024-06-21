Reality TV star Kyle Richards received some criticism after gifting her daughter, Portia, a luxurious new car for her Sweet 16 birthday. Despite the backlash, Richards defended her decision to give Portia a brand-new Porsche Cayenne worth nearly $100,000. She stated that the extravagant gift was well-deserved because Portia is a good kid who earned it.

Richards addressed misconceptions about the Porsche’s price, clarifying that the actual cost might differ from what was reported. She also highlighted Portia’s driving skills, expressing confidence in her ability to handle the powerful vehicle. The proud parents, Richards and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, put their differences aside to celebrate Portia’s birthday in a heartwarming manner, presenting her with the lavish surprise gift captured in a video shared by her sister, Sophia, on TikTok.

The video of Portia’s emotional reaction to the car gift resonated with fans who praised her humility and gratitude despite the extravagant surroundings. The close-knit bond within the Umansky family was evident in the video, with supporters commending Richards and Umansky for their display of love. This heartwarming gesture came at a time when Umansky reportedly secured a residence next to actor Matt Damon’s home in West Hollywood, where he has been staying amid reports of living separately from Richards for the past few months.

Overall, the birthday surprise for Portia showcased the strong family values and love shared within the Richards-Umansky family, proving that sometimes, extravagant gifts can come from a place of genuine care and appreciation for a deserving child.