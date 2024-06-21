Kyle Richards recently defended her decision, along with her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, to purchase their 16-year-old daughter, Portia, a $90,000 Porsche as her first car. Richards stated that her daughter deserves the luxury vehicle as she is a straight-A student and a good kid. She emphasized that the expensive car was Umansky’s idea and that he works hard to afford such purchases.

Despite the criticism they received for the pricey gift, Richards stood by the decision, noting that the reported price of the car was not entirely accurate. She mentioned that Portia is a very good driver and believes that she deserves the special gift. Richards also mentioned that Umansky was the one who made the purchase and that he was not present during her interview with TMZ.

The couple’s decision to buy their daughter the Porsche was revealed in clips posted on social media by their daughter Sophia. In the video, Portia is seen getting emotional upon seeing the luxury vehicle parked outside their home. The family, including Richards, Umansky, Alexia, and Sophia, embraced Portia as she reacted to her new car.

Richards’ comments about the Porsche gift come following news of her split from Umansky in 2023. She revealed that Umansky moved out of their marital home in May, leading to a sense of emptiness and quiet in the house. Richards expressed that the day Umansky moved out felt strange and real, highlighting the significant change in their family dynamic.

Despite the challenges of their separation, seeing the family come together to celebrate Portia’s new car was a heartwarming moment for Richards. She reflected on the busy household they shared and the adjustment to having Umansky move into a new place. Richards admitted that she was out of town when Umansky moved his belongings out, acknowledging that it was a necessary step in their transition.

Overall, Kyle Richards’ defense of buying her daughter a Porsche sheds light on the complexities of parenting, especially in the midst of a separation. The family’s unity in celebrating Portia’s milestone showcases their commitment to supporting each other despite the changes they are facing.